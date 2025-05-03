Yohendrik Pinango scored on a balk by Tyler Uberstine in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Portland Sea Dogs 1-0 in the first game of an Eastern League doubleheader Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Pinango reached on a single to lead off the fourth and moved to third on a single by RJ Schreck.

Uberstine pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

Portland has lost two straight after winning seven of its previous eight games.

