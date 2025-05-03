I was incredibly frustrated to see that Sen. Angus King joined eight Senate Democrats to vote in favor of President Trump’s appointment for ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra.

Sen. King has talked the talk when it comes to Trump, often (rightly) saying that Trump’s numerous illegal actions have driven us into a constitutional crisis. King spoke at the Hands Off! rally in Portland on April 5, imploring the hundreds of protesters to fight back against Trump.

So, why would King vote “Yes” on Trump’s ambassador to Canada, when anti-Canadian aggression has been a hallmark of Trump’s first three months in office? It’s impossible to square this vote with King’s rhetoric.

Sen. King needs to walk the walk, and vote “No” on all of Trump’s appointments while we are in the midst of a constitutional crisis.

Sam Tracy

Portland

Copy the Story Link