When my father, a Korean War veteran, entered a veterans’ home, it changed his final years — and our family’s life. After a lifetime of service, hard work and quiet resilience, he found something he hadn’t had in a long time: peace of mind. The staff treated him with dignity, listened to his concerns and encouraged him to share his service stories with others. His caregivers knew his story and made sure others cherished his service. He was seen not just as a patient but as a veteran, a father and a human being.

This experience is why I am deeply distressed and outraged to learn that Maine Veterans’ Homes could face insolvency within two years without urgent action from our Legislature.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lori Sussman is a retired U.S. Army colonel. She lives in Windham.

More than 100,000 veterans live in Maine — giving our state one of the country’s highest per-capita veteran populations. Of those, nearly 30% are over the age of 75. Maine Veterans’ Homes cares for more than 600 residents annually across six facilities, from Caribou to Scarborough. It also employs nearly 1,000 Mainers. This issue is not just about dollars — it’s about lives, jobs and dignity.

LD 182 is a bill currently under review that would allocate just over $4 million in state funding to stabilize these homes and draw nearly $7 million in federal matching funds. Without action by the Legislature, we may lose this valuable resource. The total return on this investment— $11.2 million — is not just fiscally sound, it’s a moral imperative that we cannot ignore.

Maine Veterans’ Homes serves a unique population with complex physical and emotional needs. These are not your average long-term care facilities. The homes adhere to higher staffing ratios and stricter care standards, a testament to the respect and care our veterans deserve. They are where our veterans go, not just for shelter but for healing and respect.

Some opponents claim LD 182 would disrupt a recently revised reimbursement system. I understand the desire for consistency, but not at the expense of caring for those who have served our nation. I acknowledge the concerns about disrupting the reimbursement system. Still, I believe that the unique nature of Maine Veterans’ Homes’ facilities, which are unlike other nursing homes, should be considered. They are under a legal requirement to stay open in all six of their locations to take care of veterans in rural areas. They deserve a reimbursement model that reflects that reality.

Let’s be clear: closing even one of these homes would displace dozens of elderly veterans, many with dementia or complex medical needs, and potentially push families into impossible caregiving situations. At a time when Maine already struggles with a shortage of long-term care beds, these closures would send shockwaves through our health care system.

If we let these homes crumble due to budget shortfalls, we aren’t just failing our veterans — we’re breaking a promise. The promise is that if you serve your country, your country will be there for you when you need it most.

My father is gone now, but the gratitude I feel toward the Maine Veterans’ Home that cared for him will never fade. I can’t pay back the kindness he received, but I can speak out to protect it for others.

To our legislators: pass LD 182. Let’s not make veterans’ dignity a budget line we quietly delete, as the consequences of inaction could be dire.

