Friends and I began paddling the Contoocook River near Henniker, New Hampshire, in the spring over three decades ago. In recent years, the renowned whitewater river has become a favorite with members of the Penobscot Paddle and Chowder Society.

The Contoocook is usually one of the earliest Maine or New Hampshire rivers to experience ice out in the spring. Since it has a substantial watershed that provides a relatively large flow, it can be paddled into the summer during rainy years.

A 3-mile sector between Hillsborough and Henniker is the main attraction. The river drops an impressive 50 feet per mile in this exciting stretch of whitewater. At most water levels, it’s rated Class III/IV by American Whitewater.

Two rapids in particular warrant the careful attention of paddlers. The first is mile-long S-turn, rated Class III+ by AW. The big kahuna is a famous Class IV rapid called Freight Train. A lot of excitement is packed into this relatively short section of river.

As usual, senior Chowderheads with the PPCS began monitoring the online gauge for the Contoocook this spring. We were in search of an acceptable level for our aging skills. Early on, readings were higher than our preferred flow, which is between 7.0 and 8.5 on the gauge.

In mid-April, the Contoocook news improved. The gauge dropped below 8.5 and a sunny, warm day was predicted. My retired friend, Eggman DeCoster, and I began formulating plans. At the last moment, the fates delivered a setback; his truck broke down and was in the garage.

I had a solution. My plan was to pick him up and bring a bike for the shuttle. This was not a particularly novel idea, since it’s fairly common to bike a shuttle on the Contoocook.

We drove to the launch site in Hillsborough where there is a small parking area and a short path leads to the river. After unloading boats and leaving Eggman behind, I motored to the takeout in Henniker where I left my vehicle and biked back.

The Contoocook starts out with Entrance Rapid around the first bend. The steep gradient and powerful volume was immediately apparent. Our first big water experience of the year was pushier than expected.

Next was Broken Dam Falls, a Class III. We entered the abrupt descent on the left to avoid submerged debris that remains from an old dam and hurtled rapidly downstream to the bottom.

After progressing through easy Powerline Rips, we entered S-turn on the right. A long, winding complex falls, we carefully weaved through feisty waves while avoiding large boulders and numerous potentially boat flipping pour overs. Our S-turn adventure ended with a plunge over a ledge drop.

Shortly below, we stopped on the right shore to check the river gauge. The level was just a little over 8 feet, a Goldilocks flow for seniors.

Modest rapids follow to the beginning of Freight Train. Initially, the demanding falls appears quite benign. That dramatically changes when the river angles slightly right where it narrows and steepens. From the boaters’ vantage point, all that can be seen are large breaking waves tumbling between huge boulders.

The AW website recommends staying in the middle to avoid nasty pour-overs and pinning rocks. I respectfully disagree. I start right to avoid some violent waves, try to catch an eddy and then move out into the middle.

As planned, we started on the right side of the wave train aiming for the anticipated eddy. I missed and was being pushed down the risky right shoreline backwards. Eggman was faced with the same dilemma. We hastily ferried around a boulder and out into the middle. Dodging a series of tumultuous waves, I counseled myself to roll if I capsized.

For a brief moment in time, nothing else mattered except crashing through waves while trying to remain upright. Despite our early lack of control, we enjoyed an exhilarating, successful descent.

We navigated through easier whitewater to the takeout on the left immediately below the second of two steel truss bridges. Time didn’t permit a second run. That was all right, we’d had our share of excitement for one day.

