In “A groundswell of everyday people,” the Sunday article about the Hands Off! demonstrations of April 5, the Telegram reported that “experts say the growing chorus reflects a desire for change and solidarity.”
One wonders who these experts are and why their opinions are invoked. Why not rely on common sense? It doesn’t take experts to know that:
• If we slap somebody across the face with a tariff, somebody will slap us back, and “everyday people” will be hurt enough to rise up.
• If we don’t vaccinate babies, some will die, and people will be incensed.
• If we turn the presidency over to an unelected mogul, voters will object.
• If we take away people’s rights, assets, health benefits and history — then toddle off to play golf — people will protest.
• If we constantly lie, people will dig for truth and view us in its light.
• If we throw crap at others, they will throw crap back.
• If we believe that “everyday people” don’t matter, they will prove that they do.
I could go on. And on.
Maybe the experts are speaking up because they have nothing else useful to do. Those not fired are ignored. Trumpsters prefer to follow the master’s gut and fail to see that he suffers from chronic, contagious dyspepsia. They should send him Tums, and turn onto the path of common sense.
And maybe at least some of the experts were in the Hands Off! crowds, raising high the posters of righteousness. Good for them.
Rick Kimball
Falmouth
