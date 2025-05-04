ST. ALBANS — A fire that destroyed a family’s home on Bryant Road on Saturday afternoon is under investigation, officials said.

The St. Albans Fire Department responded around 1:15 p.m. to a report of a fire at 73 Bryant Road, Chief Paul Doughty said Sunday.

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames on all sides, Doughty said, calling it a “very advanced fire.”

No one was home at the time, he said, but a family of eight lived in the home that is now a total loss.

It is unclear how the fire started, and it is currently under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Because of the location, hauling water to the scene was difficult and required mutual aid from 10 fire departments.

“In a rural town like St. Albans, water supply becomes a challenge in most advanced fires, as it was in this one,” Doughty said. “It’s dependent on the location of the house as it relates to where we can get water out of a source, like through a lake or a pond. In the northern part of town, it’s 3 to 5 miles away from the source, so each time the tank drops water off, it’s 3 to 5 miles there and then 3 to 5 miles back. Most fires require a large commitment of resources from mutual aid sources, who do an outstanding job.”

Property records show the Bryant Road home is owned by Ashlee and Kelby Duplisea. Bryant Road runs off Todds Corner Road, which is also Route 152.

Fire crews from Canaan, Corinna, Detroit, Dexter, Hartland, Newport, Pittsfield, Plymouth and Skowhegan were at the scene until 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Northern Light Medical Transport also responded.

Doughty said the Red Cross has reached out to the homeowners.

The Maine Department of Public Safety did not immediately return a call for comment Sunday.

