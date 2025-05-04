The Statue of Liberty is one of the greatest symbols of freedom in the world. Standing tall in New York Harbor, she represents everything the United States claims to stand for — hope, opportunity and welcome. Her enduring message, engraved in the minds of millions, reads:

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pious Ali is a member of the Portland City Council and a Portland resident.

This powerful invitation has been more than a poetic phrase, it has been a beacon. For generations, it has inspired people from every corner of the globe to risk everything to come to America. They have traveled through jungles, crossed oceans on makeshift rafts, walked for hundreds of miles and clung to hope through war, famine and political oppression. They came not just for economic opportunity, but for freedom — to speak, to worship, to live without fear.

With the exception of Native Americans and the descendants of enslaved Africans brought here by force, we are all immigrants or the descendants of immigrants. That fact should unite us. It should remind us that America’s greatness has always come from its diversity, from the constant renewal of spirit and ambition that each new wave of immigrants has brought to our shores.

That’s why I was deeply saddened — and frankly, horrified — to see a president, himself the son of an immigrant from Scotland and a first-generation American, celebrating after ordering the deportation of legally present immigrants on national television. That moment struck a nerve. It was not just cruel — it was a betrayal of what this country stands for.

In October 2024, I wrote an op-ed expressing my fears about what might happen if President Trump were reelected. At the time, some may have dismissed me as being overly alarmed. I hoped they were right. I wanted to be wrong.

I wasn’t.

What we’ve witnessed since then has gone far beyond what I imagined. We’ve seen a president who openly challenges the foundations of our democracy. We’ve heard him and his supporters talk about dismantling protections we’ve long taken for granted — freedom of the press, judicial independence, the peaceful transfer of power, and yes, the rights of immigrants.

Who would have thought that in America — a country that positions itself as a global defender of liberty — we would be watching its own leaders undermine the very principles they swore to uphold. Who would have believed that a president would be encouraged by supporters to peel back civil liberties, to speak about political opponents as enemies, to stoke fear and division as a strategy.

This is not just politics as usual. This is a threat to the soul of our country.

In times like these, we must look beyond party labels and personal loyalty. We must ask ourselves what kind of country we want to live in — and what kind of country we want to leave for our children. The next four years will be pivotal. The decisions we make will define not just our political future, but our moral one.

Now is the time to choose country over politics. To talk to each other, not just at each other. To listen with humility. To protect the values that brought so many of us here and that keep us united through hardship.

America is worth fighting for. Saving it will require all of us — not just elected officials, but everyday citizens — stepping up, speaking out and standing together.

