Wilhelmina Smith was shocked — but later said she maybe shouldn’t have been too shocked — when she got an email late Friday night from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The email informed Smith, artistic director of the Salt Bay Chamberfest, that the NEA was terminating a $20,000 grant to support the annual Damariscotta classical chamber music festival. The 2025 grant, which was awarded last year under the Biden administration, covers 10% of the festival’s budget, and Smith said the lineup is already set.

“I was just going on faith … that the grant would be contractually fine. So I was very surprised, very taken aback,” Smith said. “If I had known they were not planning to fund it, I would have changed some of my offerings and lessened the costs. But with the information that I had, that we were awarded $20,000, I knew that I could commission composers, offer more concerts, really do the things that we said we were going to do.”

Smith already knew that the agency had different expectations for the 2026 applications, but she didn’t think grants that had already been awarded would be affected. But she and numerous arts organization directors like her across Maine and the country received notice Friday night that their grants would be terminated by the end of the month.

The email came just hours after President Donald Trump proposed eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts entirely in the next budget. It’s the latest way that his administration is attempting to cut federal investment in the arts and humanities — last month, the National Endowment for the Humanities issued similar grant cancellations across the state.

The Friday email sent by the NEA explains that the agency is shifting its focus to funding projects that it says align with the Trump administration’s priorities.

“The NEA will now prioritize projects that elevate the Nation’s (historically Black colleges and universities) and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities,” the email explains.

The notification said support for grant-funded projects will end May 31 and gave organizations seven days to appeal if they believe their project does align with the administration’s priorities.

Maine received 14 NEA grants totaling $383,000 in the most recent round of awards. They include $55,000 for Portland Ovations, $45,000 for the Camden International Film Festival, $30,000 for the Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Newcastle and $20,000 for Mayo Street Arts in Portland. The grants support residency programs, shows, music and film festivals, publications, art installations and professional development for artists.

The NEA did not immediately respond to questions Sunday about the number of grants that were terminated, either nationally or in Maine.

The Maine Academy of Modern Music in Portland received a $20,000 grant this year in support of its Resurgam Music and Arts Festival, a free music and arts event preparing for its fourth year.

Luckily for MAMM, director Jeff Shaw said, the academy already received its grant money, and the festival is still scheduled for June 8.

Regardless, he’s still worried about the broader impact on Maine arts and the suddenness of the cancellations.

“Everyone was told that this was happening, these funds were in place, and then folks set their budgets accordingly, and artists have booked their time accordingly,” Shaw said. “And this is a curveball.”

WHAT NOW?

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, the ranking member of the congressional subcommittee that oversees funding for the NEA, decried the cuts in a written statement Saturday, calling them an “outrageous attack” on cultural heritage and local economies.

“Clearly, President Trump fundamentally misunderstands the role of the Endowment — which, through its relatively small budget, underpins the $1.2 trillion economic powerhouse that is the arts and cultural sector,” she wrote. “These grants create jobs, support institutions that anchor Main Streets in even the smallest and most rural communities and generate significant additional private investment.”

Pingree declared she will do everything in her power to fight back against the cuts and called on her Republican colleagues to join her.

Shaw, with the Academy of Modern Music, said his organization already put in an application for next year for a program focused on veterans — which matches one of the new priorities the NEA described in Friday’s email. The program would provide funding for veterans to take free rock music lessons with MAMM. He said the academy is prepared to adapt as needed.

“Assuming that NEA continues to exist, we’ll certainly follow the rules as long as whatever we’re presenting feels authentic and in line with with our mission,” Shaw said.

The Salt Bay Chamberfest, though, remains up in the air, Smith said. Unlike the music academy, the classical festival hasn’t gotten any of its grant funding yet.

Smith hopes that the grant can be restored over the next month. If not, she said, organizers will have to scramble to raise funds.

“We can’t change what we’re offering; it’s too late. So we’ll be out $20,000,” she said.

But Smith also said artists are equipped to handle adversity.

“We’ll do our best to adapt, because we’re not intimidated and we’re not going to go away,” she said. “We serve people — we serve the residents of the state and beyond.”

