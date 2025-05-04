When I was 18, I became a soldier, then a janitor, a cable guy (in York County), a lunch lady, then COVID-19 came and I drove for Uber Eats and tutored kids struggling with Zoom school. Those jobs should pay more, but I never made enough money where I could envision buying a home. Working in solar changed that for me.
Money aside, I take pride in the projects I’ve worked on. Solar farms are monuments to the children that say, “While those that came before you did terrible things to this planet in the name of profit, there was a human will which had the sense, maybe even compassion, to pull back.” The kids will breathe easier because of them.
Unfortunately, the utility scale solar industry never started this year. Given the economic chaos, it’s no great mystery. The ground is ready for construction, and I will not be distracted; I am investigating the visa process now.
The world is going green thanks to the increased affordability of renewables. Europe, inspired by the success of the Inflation Reduction Act, announced a similar $100 billion clean energy plan earlier this month. China vastly outspends us and leads the world. Here, Republicans, following Trump’s lead, plan to gut the IRA solar credits to give money to the rich in tax breaks. Sen. Susan Collins must protect these credits, which helped Maine become a leader in renewables.
Riley MacDonald
Portland
