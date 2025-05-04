SCARBOROUGH – Adam W. Wilson, III, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. He went quietly into the arms of his Heavenly Father on April 15, 2025.

Adam was born in Portland on April 4, 1945. He attended Portland schools, obtained his GED, and completed a National Radio Institute-McGraw Hill Continuing Education Center program with impressive grades. Gifted in many areas of mechanics and electronics, he could repair virtually anything, often using ingenious innovations.

At a young age, Adam joined his father and grandfather in maintaining the family farm, known as River Basin Farms, eventually transitioning to waste management. Adam worked tirelessly at his father’s side until his Dad’s passing, at which time Adam ran the family business entirely on his own, supporting his widowed mother, as well as the family home for two of his sisters.

A master gardener, he invested decades of care landscaping and maintaining the remaining acreage of farm. He could easily have lent his expertise and artistic eye to professional work, he filled the grounds with such beauty.

He had a deep love for animals and intense empathy for their vulnerability and suffering. His pets through the years included a beloved burro, rabbits, a feisty rooster, and three adored dogs — Lance, Willy, and Buddy, with Buddy extremely ill and requiring special-needs care. Adam pushed through the ravages of his own Parkinson’s disease to give Buddy constant love and support.

Adam had great concern for nature and the environment. He had a brilliant, comprehensive grasp on astronomy and could articulate his knowledge with the fluency of an academic. He loved music and was a natural at ballroom dancing. He also enjoyed tooling around his much-loved workshop, tinkering with projects of all kinds. He enjoyed classic cars but was especially known for his love of boating. His jet boat was his pride and joy and the talk of Highland Lake. He shared this love of boating with his Dad, the two of them spending long hours together on the lake.

Adam was predeceased by his beloved father, Adam W. Wilson, with whom he shared the closest of relationships. Adam’s dearly-loved mother, Helen L. Wilson, also predeceased him.

He is survived by his sisters Georgia Hurtubise (and her husband, Gordon) of Cape Elizabeth, Deborah Galarneau (and her husband, Preston) of North Yarmouth, Gayle DiFiore (and her fiancé, Lew Hinds) of Scarborough, Abby Wilson of Scarborough; and many special nieces and nephews.

Adam’s family particularly wishes to thank the nursing staff, providers, and administrators at Sedgewood Common. It would be impossible to list the many individuals who showed Adam respect and compassion. No words can adequately thank them for their kindness, patience, and dedication.

A service for family and close friends will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland, on May 7, at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the Wilson family and sign Adam’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Adam may be made to:

* Tall Tails Beagle Rescue (207-333-0040) (www.talltailsbeaglerescue.org);

* Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (207- 854-9771);

* Humane Farming Association (415-485-1495);

or the

* Parkinson’s Foundation.

