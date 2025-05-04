SCARBOROUGH – Anna Greta Mahar, 91, of Scarborough, passed away surrounded by family on April 26, 2025. The daughter of Carl and Gully Johnson, she grew up in Hartford, Conn., Dallas, Texas, and Sweden, the home of her parents.

After graduation she worked for Liberty Mutual and Ling Tempco Vought where she met and married her husband, Gene Mahar. They subsequently moved from Dallas to Acton, Mass. where they raised their three children. She returned to work for Beacon Communications when the kids went to school – first as a typist, proof reader, writer and finally in advertising design.

She loved the work at the newspaper as they allowed her to have summers off when the family would spend the whole summer on Long Lake in Naples, at Vicki-Lin’s Campground. Starting out in a tent for two weeks, it was soon extended to entire summers of campfires, boating, water skiing and enjoying all her friends on the beach. In the winters the family would snowmobile and ski on weekends.

In retirement, Gene and Anna spent winters in both Bradenton Beach and Pompano Beach, Fla. They were active in bowling, bocce and going out to dinner with friends! Between Vicki-Lin’s and Florida, it was there that many of Anna and Gene’s best friendships and memories were made.

There wasn’t a craft that Anna didn’t try but by far, her talent lives on with all her exquisite sweaters, blankets, mittens and socks that she would knit for friends and family. She was known for her Scandinavian yoke designs and fisherman knit sweaters for young and old! Our homes are graced with crewel and counted cross stitch pieces. She prided herself on her candlepin bowling, pinnocle skills and gardening. She marveled at the internet and her Ipad but in later years she drew the line with cell phones and TV remotes. There will not be a hot fudge sundae or jelly donut that won’t remind us of her.

Anna spent three years at the Enclave in Scarborough where staff kept her active and healthy. She claimed that it reminded her of her Girl Scout Camp days with lots of activities and good friends. Thank you to all the staff there as well as Southern Maine Hospice who supported her in her last days.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Gene, in 2015; and her daughter, Janet, in 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Moloney and husband, John of Cape Elizabeth, and her son, Gary Mahar and wife, Brenda of Lunenburg, Mass. She was blessed to have seen her six grandchildren grow up, Brian and Lance Mahar, Erin, Elise and Conor Moloney and Austin Andrews; as well as six great-grandchildren. They were equally as blessed to have had her in their lives. We couldn’t have asked for a kinder and more loving mother and friend and know that she will live forever in our memories.

A celebration of Anna’s life will be held this summer.

