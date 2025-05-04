AUBURN – A Celebration of Life Memorial for Catherine Dunlap Thorpe, who passed away on Dec. 19, 2024, will be held at 1 p.m. on May 17, at First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., Auburn. A reception will follow in the vestry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy’s memory to SeniorsPlus (www.seniorsplus.org) or the Auburn Public Library (www.auburnpubliclibrary.org)

