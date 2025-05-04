PORTLAND – Esther Diane Williams Pliss, 68 passed away April 30, 2025, at her residence.

Visiting hours are 5-7 p.m., Wednesday May 7, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Funeral services are Thursday May 8 at 12 p.m., at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Greek Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland.

Please visit Jones, Rich & Barnes at http://www.jonesrichbarnes.com to view Esther’s full obituary.

