SACO – Irene B. (Compagna) Hevey, 85, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco.

She was born in Saco on Sept. 23, 1939, the oldest of six children to Renald and Cecile (Sylvestre) Compagna.

Irene married her husband Ronald Hevey on June 18, 1960. They were actually introduced to each other by Irene’s mom, Cecile and Ron’s mom, Anne. The young couple settled in Saco where they raised four children, Roger, Linda, Michael and Richard.

In addition to being a loving wife and nurturing mother, Irene also worked outside the home. Early on she worked at the Trull Nursing Home as a CNA, and later she transitioned to Lunder Shoe Products and then Almost Home Daycare.

Irene had many interests and hobbies throughout her life, many of which she shared with Ron. She and Ron had the good fortune of being able to travel. They enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Florida and Canada. Irene always appreciated dining out, most times after 4 p.m. mass on Saturday. For many years Irene and Ron were parishioners of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Saco, where they would always sing in the choir while attending the Saturday 4 p.m. Mass. After the church closed they attended weekly masses at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford where they also sang in the choir.

Irene also had a passion for shopping, and often went on many shopping excursions with her daughter Linda. She enjoyed attending classes in ceramics, and painted many beautiful ceramic pieces over the years. Dear to her heart were her pets. Over the years, Irene and Ron raised and cared for several dogs, cats, hamsters, and even a cockatiel. They also donated pet food and treats to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Hevey on June 29, 2022; and by two brothers-in-law, Paul Roberge and Edward Stackpole.

She is survived by four children, Roger Hevey and wife Lisa, Linda Lamontagne, Michael Hevey and wife Carla, and Richard Hevey. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Hevey, William Hevey, Jordan Hevey, Jace Hevey, Evan Hevey, Brandon Lamontagne, Adam Lamontagne and Cory Lamontagne; and by eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, Roger Compagna and wife Lucille, Yvette Langevin and husband Emile, Helene Roberge, Claudette Stackpole, and Pauline Morin; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited for a period of visitation on Monday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 6, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Biddeford.

