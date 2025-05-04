Linda Lee Saucier

GORHAM – Linda Lee (Hubbard) Saucier, 77, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 28, 2025, at Clover Manor in Auburn.

Visiting hours will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Thursday, May 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Inurnment will take place the following day at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

Linda’s full obituary is available online at http://www.albert-burpee.com

