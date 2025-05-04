Saucier, Linda Lee 77, of Gorham, April 28, in Auburn. Visit 1-3 p.m., Service 3 p.m., May 8, Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, Lewiston. Burial 1 p.m., May 9, Evergreen Cemetery, Portland.

