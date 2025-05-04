LEWISTON – Michael Sean Hughes passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2025, at the age of 72. A passionate musician, teacher, and author, Michael will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched.

Born in Rumford in 1952, Michael attended UMaine Orono, graduating in 1976 with a B.A. in English Literature. It was during his time in Orono that Michael became an original member of the long-running Stairwell String Band, and met many of the musical partners he would work with over the course of his life, including renowned Maine fiddler, Greg Boardman.

Michael continued his education at USM, studying with classical players Michael Silvestri, Chris Kane, and Michael Katz. Michael later attended the Boston Conservatory of Music, concentrating on guitar repertory, performance, and pedagogy.

From 1976 to 1981 Michael was principal accompanist to David Mallet, nationally known singer-songwriter. Using guitar, violin, mandolin, recorder, dobro, penny whistle, autoharp, and steel guitar, he recorded three albums with David and made numerous television, radio, festival and concert appearances coast to coast in the U.S. and Canada, including the Newport Folk Festival.

Michael was a fixture of Maine’s music scene for many years, leading and playing in such bands as the Spotlights, Rock and a Hard Place, Cattle Call, and the Howitzers, a Portland based mandolin orchestra. He was the host of the Apples and Origins Radio Hour on MPBN, a show illustrating the history of American music since 1930. Additionally, he was the Program Director for Folk Music at Brunswick’s Maine Festival for the Arts for several years. He was a feature writer for the Maine Sunday Telegram from 1982-’85, and was a music reviewer for both the Maine Times and the Casco Bay Weekly.

Michael taught English for 16 years at Oak Hill High School, where he also shared his musical expertise. He organized many afterschool coffee houses which allowed students to share their talents with the community. He also helped to lead many musical ensembles for holiday assemblies. In 2000, he started and led the Slow Leak Mandolin Orchestra. Comprised of students and faculty, the orchestra performed at various places in the Androscoggin Valley, including the Festival de Joie. Michael carefully arranged all the pieces in the band’s repertoire and taught most of the band’s members how to play their instruments. Michael also led the band Silver Lining, also composed of Oak Hill students. He is remembered as an incredibly knowledgeable, patient, and encouraging instructor.

Michael was an expert and avid home recorder, maintaining a top-notch studio out of his home. He recorded many people from the Lewiston/Auburn area, all of whom appreciated his know-how and attention to detail. It was in his home studio that he recorded his last album, “Going, Going, Gone”, a beautiful album of original and traditional tunes. This album, as well as highlights from throughout his musical career, are available free for streaming or to download at soundclick.com Just type “Michael Hughes” in the search bar to find his artist profile. Those wishing to remember Michael should do themselves a favor and give his wonderful music another listen.

Donations in Michael’s name may also be given to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

