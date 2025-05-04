PORTLAND – Neila Jane (Smith) Rockwood died at her home in Portland, surrounded by family, following a final bout with cancer on April 20, 2025.

Born in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. on Feb. 11, 1951 to Neil Smith and Luisa Borges Smith, Neila moved with her family to Andover at a young age.

She attended Gould Academy in Bethel, and subsequently made her way to Boston University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications – discovering her love for broadcasting and journalism. This was strengthened during her time at AM radio station WCAS in Cambridge.

What followed was a remarkable three-decade career in both radio and television. Neila was a recognized and valuable member of news teams at WCBS and WNBC in New York, and at Portland stations WCSH, WMTW, and Fox.

Her second of several cancer diagnoses came while she was anchoring at WMTW Channel 8, and she chose to share her battle publicly, serving as an inspiration to many. She spoke often of how critical the support she received from Channel 8 was to her survival and recovery.

Neila was involved in many areas of community service. Kim Block, former WGME anchor and close friend of Neila recalls Neila’s ambitious desire to establish the Maine organization “Well-Suited.” “It provided appropriate work attire to women looking to re-enter the workforce”, Block says. Block also recalls Neila’s commitment to raising awareness about social and humanitarian issues such as the AIDS crisis. “She had a heart of gold,” says Block, “and leaves a legacy of great courage and compassion.”

After decades of work as a journalist, Neila left broadcast news to pursue her other great passion. She practiced and taught yoga and aerobics in Portland, Yarmouth, Falmouth and even as far as the Caribbean, when she worked for two years at Club Med. Neila found enormous joy in helping her students move and connect with their bodies and she cared deeply about each one of them. The outpouring of support from former colleagues, students and friends since her passing makes her impact clear.

Neila met husband, Mark Rockwood in the fall of 1988 while working at WMTW in Portland – leading to the life changing year of 1990. Despite an already rich and storied life, Neila said that that year she began her greatest journey – being a mother to her son, Cameron.

Neila was a vivacious presence who could light up a room but found great solace in solitude and nature. It helped soothe her soul and connect her to the universal spirit. She could be found most afternoons at Maine Audubon’s Gilsland Farm sitting in the sun or walking the trails.

Over the decades, as her cancer recurred or presented challenges, Neila’s medical teams were often in awe of her determination to move forward. Hers was an indomitable spirit and she will be missed.

Neila is survived by her husband, Mark; her son, Cameron, her daughter-in-law, Brittany; her older sister, Alice Smith; and her much loved Texas Aunt Diane (Borges) Batson.

A celebration of Neila’s life will be held on Saturday, June 14 at Maine Audubon Society, Gilsland Farm in Falmouth at 11 a.m.

