R. Myrtle Rainey

PHIPPSBURG – R. Myrtle Rainey, passed away Jan. 23, 2025. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 9, at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

