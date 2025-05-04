Russell E. Woods Jr.

PORTLAND – Russell E. Woods Jr., 78, of Portland, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

There will be no funeral services at this time.

To see Russell’s full obituary or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

﻿

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.