BRAINTREE, Mass. – Shawneric “Shawn” Hachey, 54, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Braintree, Mass., from metastatic colon cancer.

Born on March 1, 1971, in Gardiner, Shawn lived a life marked by creativity, connection, and an unforgettable sense of humor.

Shawn pursued his education at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., where his passion for writing and the arts began to flourish. He launched his professional journey managing fine retail establishments in New York City, N.Y. before fully embracing his calling as a writer. His career evolved into a dynamic blend of storytelling and strategy—first as a writer for the Writing Company in Portland, and later as a freelance writer and brand strategist.

Over the years, Shawn lent his voice and vision to a wide range of clients, including ADP Research and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. He also collaborated with prestigious institutions such as Harvard and MIT and partnered with creative agencies like Moth Design and MORE Advertising. His work was thoughtful and impactful—always infused with the same wit and intelligence that defined him personally.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Shawn was known for his love of travel, fine wines, and sharing memorable meals with friends. He had a deep affection for animals and brought warmth to every gathering he attended or, more often than not, organized. A natural planner and gracious host, Shawn had an uncanny ability to make others feel welcome and at ease. His sharp wit could light up any room; laughter followed him wherever he went.

A celebration of Shawn’s life was held on March 15 at Old South Church in Boston, Mass. while he was still with us—a testament to the love he inspired among those closest to him. Friends and family gathered at 645 Boylston St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to honor him in person with stories, laughter, and heartfelt tributes.

To those who knew him well, Shawn was more than a friend—he was a source of joy, strength, and inspiration. May his memory bring comfort to all who were fortunate enough to share in his remarkable journey.

Shawn is survived by his husband and partner of nearly 23 years, Brian Latham of Boston, Mass.; his father, James Hachey of Gardiner; his sister and brother-in-law, Tammi and Peter McGonagle of Portland; and his nephews Alex and Nick McGonagle.

He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy “Dotty” Hachey. Shawn also leaves behind many dear friends across the country and around the world.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.

