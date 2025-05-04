CAPE ELIZABETH – Stephanie Patricia “Pixie” Van Sant Betzold, 74, died suddenly of a stroke at Maine Medical Center, Portland on April 23, 2025.

A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held on Saturday May, 31 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

