Stephanie Patricia “Pixie” Van Sant Betzold

CAPE ELIZABETH – Stephanie Patricia “Pixie” Van Sant Betzold, 74, died suddenly of a stroke at Maine Medical Center, Portland on April 23, 2025.

A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held on Saturday May, 31 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.