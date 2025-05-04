FALMOUTH – Sue Jennings died at her home in Falmouth, on April 29, 2025, peacefully and with grace. She was born to Earl and Alice Jennings on March 11, 1947, in Evanston, Ill.

She graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill. and she continued her education at Carleton College, graduating magna cum laude in 1968. She received an M.A. from Washington University in Saint Louis in 1972 and a Master of Public Health and the Richard Weinerman Fellowship from Yale University in 1981. She met Joel Kallich at Boston University in 1982, and they were married in July 1983. She completed her graduate studies at Boston University as a University Fellow, where she received her PhD in Sociology in 1989. During this period, she worked at the American Institutes for Research, the Health Data Institute, and the Health Policy Institute of Boston University. Recruited to Santa Monica-based Value Health Sciences in 1989, she was promoted to Senior Vice President and head of software development and services; she continued as the senior director of West Coast Operations after Pfizer purchased VHS.

Sue was talented in many ways, and upon retiring, she put her energy and creativity into volunteer work for community organizations. In California, she was president of the Malibu Creek State Park Docents (MCSP), raising money, staffing the visitor center, and conducting nature educational and environmental programs such as Earth Day, Junior Rangers, habitat conservation, and guiding hikes for inner city children. She had the opportunity to work and travel around the globe. Her travels with Joel allowed them to explore the world and enhance their partnership.

After she and her husband moved to Maine in 2013, they taught classes and programs at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), where Sue also served on the advisory board and was Chair from 2019 to 2020. Sue created fiber, paper, books, and other arts. She loved words, writing, traveling, cooking, reading, and learning. She loved the outdoors, arguing with Joel, her dogs, and her family. She was exceptional and loved by all who knew her.

“I hope I will be missed

But only for a short time

Everyone is replaceable

But each should be recognized

For the special joy they brought to life

Then they should be replaced

In work

In marriage

In friendships

Life does go on

And it should”

– Sue Jennings, Jan. 7, 2001

﻿She is survived by her husband, Joel Kallich; her sister, Nancy Jennings (Gene Wiemers), her brother, Will Jennings (Susan Futrell); her nieces, Emily Wiemers (Dennis Rasmussen) and Alice Wiemers (Gabe Klehr); and grandnephews, Samuel Rasmussen, Solomon Klehr, and Isaac Klehr.

Services will be private at a later date. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the family and sign Susan’s online guest book.

Donations in place of flowers may be submitted to the MCSP Docents organization- MCSP Docents or OLLI -OLLI Donations

