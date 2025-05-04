NEW GLOUCESTER – Theresa Marie “Terry” Gillespie, 90, was born as Theresa Turcotte, Feb. 13, 1935, in Portland to Elais Turcotte and Clara Turcotte – Ginard. She graduated from St Brigid Catholic School in South Portland, and then was married to Lawrence Gillespie April 16, 1955.

They started and ran Gillespie Farms in North Yarmouth and also Gray, with their sons Jeffrey Gillespie and Gregory Gillespie, a highly successful farm that raised produce, Christmas trees, and turkeys, to name a few things.

Both Lawrence and Theresa loved to travel, they traveled most winters to Florida and Arizona.

Theresa loved to cook, and spend as much time as possible with her sons. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and led a full and very happy life.

She passed away April 13, 2025, from pneumonia complications.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marion Turcotte; and sons Jeffrey Gillespie and Gregory Gillespie.

