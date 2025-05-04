BUXTON – Warren F. Sweeney, 90, of Buxton, died peacefully on April 28, 2025.

Warren was born in Portland on Nov. 27, 1934, to Adelbert and Ruth (Barker) Sweeney and was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Patricia.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sally (Fleury) Sweeney; his sons Michael of South Portland, Patrick (wife Cindi) of Dayton, and Jeffrey of Buxton; his grandchildren, Alison Rudd, Timothy Sweeney, and James Sweeney; and his great-grandchildren, Maxwell Sweeney, Sophia Sweeney, Ayden Dubay, and Fleury Rudd; and his sister, Sandra Dedek.

At Warren’s request there will be no funeral. Internment will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

