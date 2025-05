I like tongue-in-cheek humor, and I like the fact that the Comics section includes people of color in its pages. I had been enjoying Herb & Jamaal for both these reasons. I am angry to see that this comic strip, which has been in the paper for a short while, was replaced on April 13 with a typical “white” cartoon.

I am sure editors are aware of the current federal effort to get rid of references to Americans of color in the official archives of the Pentagon. This is an unforgivable white-washing of our history. There has been an outcry against removing Jackie Robinson, for example, the first Black man to play Major League Baseball, then a flip-flop. But what about lesser-known heroes? Are they to be erased forever?

Herb & Jamaal is a good comic strip and a good way to help us whites get used to the fact that minorities are part of the collage that makes up America. Put it back in.

Victoria Adams

Kennebunk