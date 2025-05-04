I have questions, but my representatives do not have answers.
It’s not impossible to answer constituent questions. I know, because I always receive answers from Sen. King. But somehow, even though I go through the exact same process with Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden, verifying my contact information and confirming I would like a response, I almost never receive one.
What actions will the senator take regarding Americans being disappeared off the streets? Why won’t the congressman hold town halls? What action will the senator take regarding market manipulation and insider trading?
Does the congressman have any update on the Signalgate investigation he promised? What action will the senator take regarding RFK Jr.’s unhinged speeches targeting Americans with autism?
Will the congressman comment on the historic millions of Americans nationwide who keep turning out in protest against President Trump’s illegal, unconstitutional and disastrous policies? Does the senator agree with Sen. Murkowski that Republicans are afraid of retaliation from the executive branch?
Do the senator or the congressman agree with Sen. Van Hollen that “Anyone who is not prepared to stand up and fight for the Constitution doesn’t deserve to lead”?
Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden are probably ignoring my questions because they are desperately trying to entirely ignore all of the disturbing antidemocratic activities that are prompting me to ask questions in the first place.
I get it. Defending the Constitution is hard. But it also is, in fact, by oath, supposed to be their entire job right now.
Sydney Michalski
Columbia
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.