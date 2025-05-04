I have questions, but my representatives do not have answers.

It’s not impossible to answer constituent questions. I know, because I always receive answers from Sen. King. But somehow, even though I go through the exact same process with Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden, verifying my contact information and confirming I would like a response, I almost never receive one.

What actions will the senator take regarding Americans being disappeared off the streets? Why won’t the congressman hold town halls? What action will the senator take regarding market manipulation and insider trading?

Does the congressman have any update on the Signalgate investigation he promised? What action will the senator take regarding RFK Jr.’s unhinged speeches targeting Americans with autism?

Will the congressman comment on the historic millions of Americans nationwide who keep turning out in protest against President Trump’s illegal, unconstitutional and disastrous policies? Does the senator agree with Sen. Murkowski that Republicans are afraid of retaliation from the executive branch?

Do the senator or the congressman agree with Sen. Van Hollen that “Anyone who is not prepared to stand up and fight for the Constitution doesn’t deserve to lead”?

Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden are probably ignoring my questions because they are desperately trying to entirely ignore all of the disturbing antidemocratic activities that are prompting me to ask questions in the first place.

I get it. Defending the Constitution is hard. But it also is, in fact, by oath, supposed to be their entire job right now.

Sydney Michalski

Columbia

