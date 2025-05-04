Blaze Jordan and Mikey Romero each homered and the Portland Sea Dogs got back to their winning ways Sunday, sweeping a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Portland, which won 6-5 and then 5-1, snapped a brief two-game losing skid.

In the opener, Jace Bohrofen got the scoring going for New Hampshire with a two-run double to left field.

Portland surged ahead with a five-hit barrage in the third that put it up 3-2. Jordan, Romero and Jhostynxon Garcia each drove in runs.

Dasan Brown briefly evened things up with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but Portland regained the lead with Jordan’s home run in the top of the fifth.

A two-run single by Ronald Rosario gave the Sea Dogs a three-run cushion in the seventh, but a homer by RJ Schreck in the bottom half brought it back to 6-5.

With the tying and winning runs on base, Wyatt Olds struck out back-to-back batters to end the game. Olds came out of the bullpen to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Sea Dogs starter David Sandlin struck out three and gave up three earned runs in four innings of work.

In game two, Romero got Portland on the board in the first with his fifth home run of the season.

Karson Simas drove in a run with a two-out double in the second to make it 2-0, then took ball four with the bases loaded in the fourth to push Portland’s lead to three.

Ahbram Liendo stole third then scored on a throwing error to give Portland a four-run lead in the fifth.

Romero drove in his third run of the afternoon with an RBI double in the sixth.

New Hampshire scored in the seventh, but weather forced the game to end early and Portland completed a sweep of the twin bill.

Gabriel Jackson started for the Sea Dogs, striking out a pair across three scoreless innings. Alex Hoppe threw two shutout innings out of the bullpen, and Reidis Sena closed out the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run.

The Sea Dogs return to action Tuesday when they take on the Chesapeake Baysox in Portland.

