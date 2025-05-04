I am writing in response to the April 28 letter “Trump-Hitler comparison has grown stale.”

Perhaps the writer should read two books that are remarkably prescient describing what can happen when a democracy devolves into an autocracy: “The Plot Against America” (Roth, 2004) and “It Can’t Happen Here” (Lewis, 1935).

I will be forever grateful that my grandparents were able to send my father and uncle to Detroit, along with another uncle to England, before it was too late to leave Germany. Unfortunately, my younger uncle and grandparents perished in the Holocaust. Now, more than ever, it is important that we must “never forget.”

Dr. Alan Goldenhar

Fryeburg

