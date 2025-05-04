President Trump explains his meddling into Maine’s affairs as concern for the rights and well-being of women and girls, but that just doesn’t pass the smell test.

A different interpretation emerges when you combine the consistent denial of women’s rights, the gutting of programs that support women’s health, his attitudes toward women and history of sexual misconduct, and the relinquishment of responsibility for education to the (other 49) states.

And, now, with this new focus on Maine’s prison system, we’re supposed to believe that all of a sudden he’s concerned for the welfare of incarcerated Americans? At the same time he’s musing about transferring them to an overseas prison?

This isn’t about protecting anyone. Not women and girls, not athletes, not inmates.

No, this is the Trump pattern of division and hate. He picks a target and directs all of us to pile on. Whether it’s Muslims, Taylor Swift, American POWs, immigrants (minus Musk and a couple of spouses), journalists (most), Ukrainians, Canadians or Europeans, we demonstrate our loyalty to him by hating his targets. The more we hate on his behalf, the more power accrues to him.

Our transgender friends and neighbors are his latest target, and he’s bullying anyone who refuses to join in his hatefest. Division and hate. We’re better than that, aren’t we?

Susan Farrar

Brunswick

