I tend to talk to people in the grocery store. Sometimes a person in the checkout line is someone who likes to talk also. The other day, a man said to me, “Oh, I’m sorry,” as I was loading my items onto the moving counter and I, surprised, said, “Why are you sorry?
“Well, I was waiting for the divider so that you would have your groceries separated from mine,” he replied. “I like to do that. It’s just a small thing, but kindness … ” and his voice trailed off. Now many people move the divider while checking out, but to this shy-looking man, it seemed to be an act of particular purpose.
“Yes, kindness is so important now,” I said, as if it hadn’t always been so. And then we had a short political conversation about the state of the world, especially ours, which we both agreed needed a lot more kindness.
When the cashier finished his transaction and the man lifted his groceries off the counter, he nodded and with much sincerity wished me “a very good day.” I offered the same wish back to him. As I left the store, my mood was lighter than when I had arrived.
Later, thinking of that stranger and our very brief encounter, I realized how profound clichés can be.
“Little acts of kindness” make a difference between human beings. I can attest to that. I’ll bet most of us can.
Judith Johnson
Monmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.