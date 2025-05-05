AUBURN— Police ended a 10-hour standoff Sunday on Lake Street with the arrest of three juveniles, according to an Auburn Police Department Facebook post.

Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to 133 Lake St. after receiving a call reporting a robbery and a pursuit involving weapons.

The caller, also the victim, reported that a group brandishing a firearm and knife had robbed him of his clothing, shoes and other belongings, the post said. The group pursued the victim with the weapons.

When police arrived at the address, they located the suspects in a second-floor apartment at 133 Lake St. Initially refusing to comply with police, Auburn officers surrounded the building.

Nine people eventually exited the building without incident during the standoff, according to the post.

However, a final suspect, a 17-year-old, remained barricaded in the building. Auburn officers requested assistance from Maine State Police Tactical team and mutual aid from nearby police departments.

After police obtained a search warrant, state police attempted to enter the building. The suspect then jumped from a second-story window and was quickly apprehended, according to the post.

Three juveniles — one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds — were charged with various crimes including robbery, theft, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and creating a police standoff. All three were known to police. They were transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

One of the 17-year-olds was on juvenile probation and the other under house arrest, the post said.

The rest of the individuals who exited the building during the standoff were questioned and released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being considered.

Lewiston and Mechanic Falls police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office provided mutual aid.

