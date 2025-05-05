BIDDEFORD — A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to nearly killing her older brother’s fiancee after he was arrested in a separate shooting.

Ariana Tito, of Biddeford, was sentenced to eight years in prison during a hearing in York County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.

Tito originally faced charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and tampering with a witness after police say she shot then-32-year-old Kayla Grant at her apartment in Saco on Nov. 28, 2023 — one day after her brother, Lorenze Labonte, was arrested at the same apartment for allegedly killing his sister’s boyfriend.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted murder charge in exchange for her guilty plea. She was sentenced Monday to 15 years, with all but eight suspended, and four years of probation.

Tito addressed the courtroom before she was sentenced, saying her time at York County Jail has given her an opportunity to learn and mature. She said she prays for Grant and her family and that what she did was inexcusable.

“If I could take my actions back, I would,” Tito said. “That being said, I know I can’t take back any of Kayla’s pain or trauma, and anything concerning her family that I have caused.”

Advertisement

Labonte is accused of shooting and killing Tito’s boyfriend, Ahmed Sharif, that same month. Prosecutors have said that Tito believed Grant had led police to arrest her brother after the shooting. Labonte has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Investigators say Tito witnessed Sharif’s death and spoke with police before Labonte was arrested on Nov. 27. The day after Labonte’s arrest, court records state, Tito was attempting to acquire a recording of Grant telling a friend that Labonte had told her that he shot Sharif.

An affidavit for Tito’s arrest states that she was wearing a hood and mask when she shot Grant just after 7 a.m. Investigators said they identified Tito on surveillance camera footage during her walk from an apartment in Biddeford to Grant’s apartment in Saco.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting outside of the apartment that morning. When police arrived, Grant was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” from a gunshot wound to the face, which fractured her vertebrae, caused her face to be permanently disfigured and led to a long recovery process, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman said during Monday’s hearing.

Ackerman said she believes the shooting was retribution and Tito was trying to silence Grant. She said Tito also tried to convince her then 10-year-old sister, who also witnessed the shooting, to lie to police.

But Tito’s attorney, Darius Wadia, said the shooting was an unfortunate consequence of a confrontation where both women weren’t in their right state of mind. He said Tito has since gotten sober and participated in educational classes at the jail. She plans to open a beauty salon after she finishes her sentence, he said.

Wadia had asked that his client receive a sentence of five years behind bars, while the state asked for 10 years.

Superior Court Justice Richard Mulhern said he agrees with the state that the shooting was premeditated, and that Tito went to Grant’s apartment with bad intentions. But while the shooting was serious, he said Tito’s age, lack of criminal history and efforts toward education slightly outweighed the aggravating factors in the case.

“You can repay your debt to society by doing well and giving back to others after your release,” Mulhern told Tito. “Good luck.”

Copy the Story Link