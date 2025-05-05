The Merrymeeting Arts Center Gallery presents “Pouring It On,” acrylic pour paintings by artist/instructor Linda Murray and Merrymeeting Arts Center students Walter Chop, Drew Masterman, Nan Cumming, Barbara Snapp, Myra Delio and Karen Pelletier.

The exhibition is on display Saturdays through May 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an opening reception during those hours on May 10.

Murray is a watermedia artist living in central Maine. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows throughout New England and abroad.

The Merrymeeting Arts Center Gallery is located at 9 Main St., Bowdoinham. For more information, email gallery@merrymeetingartscenter.org.

