Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay opened its gates for the season on May 1, inviting visitors of all ages to escape and prioritize their physical and mental health.

“At this time of uncertainty, we reaffirm our promise to provide a safe space for all,” President and CEO Gretchen Ostherr said in a prepared relase. “Through programs like the library pass and Gardens for All, we hope to remove financial barriers. We take pride in creating an environment where every person feels a sense of belonging.”

The 2025 season is packed with engaging programming and an ever-changing array of vibrant blooms. Whether looking for a casual walk around accessible paths or a more adventurous hike along forest trails, CMBG says visitors will find inspiration, relaxation and connection to nature. A robust education slate supports all skill levels, from beginner classes in succulent container gardening to advanced courses on native plants. There are pop-up events like Chewonki’s Traveling Natural History Program and two residencies with fan favorite The Caterpillar Lab, alongside Thomas Dambo’s permanent exhibition of five giant trolls.

This summer, CMBG commemorates the third and final year of a partnership with Portland-based Indigo Arts Alliance. Timely titled “Deconstructing the Boundaries: Tending to Communities,” an all-day symposium on June 26 will center Black, Brown and Indigenous relationships with the land and include a panel discussion, hands-on workshops and the unveiling of two new installations by artists Daniel Minter and Arisa White. Tickets are free and available at indigoartsalliance.me.

Other notable dates this season are: May 11, Mother’s Day, moms get in for free; May 30 through June 1, Maine Days, tickets available starting May 12; June 15, Father’s Day, dads get in for free; Nov. 15 through Jan. 3, 2026, Gardens Aglow, tickets available starting Sept. 2.

Regular visitors will notice two new developments at the Gardens this year. The Great Lawn is undergoing some modifications and additions, including a new upland prairie habitat, which will feature native plants such as early goldenrod, northeastern beard-tongue, coastal plain goldentop and quaking aspen. The project, in partnership with the landscape architects at Reed Hilderbrand, focuses on accessibility and wayfinding by redesigning bed shapes and walkways. At the far end of the parking lot, the gardens will also break ground on a new Horticulture and Plant Science Center this season. This facility will enhance plant research and production and is scheduled for completion in 2026. These new developments will help the Gardens to continue their work promoting plant conservation, protecting biodiversity and inspiring action in the face of climate change.

The gardens will be open from May 1 through Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. Online purchases receive a $4 discount per ticket.

