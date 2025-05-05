When I moved into this cottage on the cove, it was fully furnished and equipped. I just showed up with my personal belongings and the intention of staying for one year.

It’s a long story, but 10 years later, I’m still here, and I’m 99.9% finished with sorting, sifting and purging all the bric-a-brac that came with the house, including a vast amount of kitchen and entertainment accoutrements.

Among my favorite finds are the Maine-made lupine pottery, a Kitchen Aid standard mixer with all the attachments and more than a few well-worn cookbooks.

It has been a pleasurable pursuit to peruse these volumes that include a feathering of Post-its and many scribblings in the margins: “This is SO good!”, “Add more salt and butter.” “Served to Jack and Millie-they loved it.”

The most tattered cookbook in this collection is Madhur Jaffrey’s 1983 publication, “Indian Cooking.” In fact, this paperback is completely falling apart and must be shored up regularly with packing tape.

Before moving to the cove, I had only ever made a crockpot version of Chicken Tikka Masala, but with Madhur Jaffrey to inspire me, I’ve developed quite a repertoire. Now I’m eager to share my simplified yet just as delicious version of Shrimp in Coconut Milk, served with Spiced Basmati Rice.

Advertisement

Like all the cove recipes, this is versatile. Another protein such as boneless chicken, cod or tofu can be used in the main dish. Just adjust the cooking time appropriately. For the recipe pictured, I used ground spices, but if you want a lighter color for the sauce, use one small cinnamon stick and two whole cloves.

For the rice dish, you can use either basmati or jasmine rice. Add frozen peas or peas and carrots if you wish. The original recipe calls for a hot chili pepper, but adding 1/3 cup chopped green or colored peppers instead of, or in addition to, the hot pepper may be more pleasing to your palate.

Round out this meal with a cucumber salad or mangoes and pineapple chunks. Easy to prepare, it will still be special enough for Mother’s Day!

Shrimp in Coconut Milk

• 1 pound raw jumbo shrimp, shells removed

• 4 small-medium onions

• 4 tablespoons ghee or canola oil

• 1 teaspoon garam masala

• 1 teaspoon turmeric

• 1 cinnamon stick or 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 2 cardamom pods, crushed

• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• 2 whole cloves or 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 (14-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• Salt to taste

Clean shrimp and set aside. Roughly chop two of the onions and finely dice the remaining two. (I used a food processor.) Over low heat, warm ghee or oil in large heavy skillet. Add garam masala and cook for 1 minute, until aromatic. Add the roughly chopped onions and cook on low, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until golden.

Keeping the heat on low, stir in finely diced onions and all the remaining spices. Cook, stirring constantly so the mixture doesn’t scorch, for 5 minutes.

Advertisement

Shake the coconut milk, then add half of it to the pan. Add sugar and salt to taste. Add shrimp and cook, stirring frequently, for 8 minutes or until they have turned pink.

Stir in remaining coconut milk and bring to a boil. Adjust seasoning if needed and remove any whole spices. Serve over spiced basmati rice. Yield: 4 servings

Spiced Basmati Rice

• 2 cups basmati rice

• 3 tablespoons canola oil

• 1 small onion, finely diced

• 1/2 small hot chili pepper

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 2/3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen peas or peas and carrots (optional)

Heat oil in a heavy, large skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and peppers until browned on the edges. Add rice, garlic, garam masala and salt. Cook and stir for 3 minutes.

Pour in the stock and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for 25 minutes or until rice is tender, adding peas (and carrots) at the last 5 minutes, if using. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link