Former Gov. Paul LePage has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.
The Republican served as governor from 2011 to 2019 before leaving office because of term limits. He ran again for governor in 2022, when he lost to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
LePage filed the paperwork late Sunday with the Federal Election Commission. The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who was reelected to a fourth term in November. Golden kept his seat even as the 2nd District backed Donald Trump, and Republicans have eyed the district as a seat to flip in 2026.
A native of Lewiston, LePage served as mayor of Waterville before being elected governor in 2010.
The 76-year-old ushered in a new era of divisive politics with his election, proudly disavowing political correctness and openly clashing with Democrats, teachers unions, environmentalists, the media and some other Republicans. His impolitic comments and slash-and-burn style led to many controversies, including multiple instances in which he was accused of racially inflammatory remarks.
But LePage was also successful in securing major policy victories even in years when Democrats controlled the Legislature. He reduced income taxes several times, slashed welfare rolls and expenditures by tightening eligibility, reduced government red tape on businesses, rebuilt the state’s “rainy day” fund and significantly reduced the size of state government.
Maine’s Constitution prohibited LePage from seeking a third consecutive term in 2018. While he said just prior to that election that he was “done with politics,” LePage never really dropped out of Maine’s political scene.
LePage changed his residency to Florida after Mills was elected in 2018, though he and his wife Ann LePage moved to the midcoast town of Edgecomb and re-established residency in Maine prior to his announcement of another run for governor.
His bid to return to elected office ended with LePage losing to Mills by 13 percentage points in 2022.
This story will be updated.
