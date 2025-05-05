April showers bring May strolls.

Spring officially starts in March, but Mainers know not to put the winter coats in storage until before the end of April. But we’ve finally traded snow boots for hiking boots, and we can stretch our legs without freezing our toes.

Maine has no shortage of trails and plenty of useful tools to find them. You can check out websites such as AllTrails and Maine Trail Finder for maps, basic info about parking and even recent trail conditions. Rebecca Goldfine started her blog Maine By Foot in 2012 and has posted about hundreds of trails of all kinds. (Helpful to this article was a section titled “Wonderful Walks That Don’t Involve Hiking Up A Mountain,” but readers can also find lists of “Some Good Little Mountains” and “Bigger Mountains.”) Goldfine often starts her research about a new area by visiting the website of a local land trust.

“You can’t go wrong in Maine,” Goldfine, who lives in West Bath, said. “Every part has something wonderful and beautiful to offer in the outdoors.”

The Maine Audubon Society has eight nature centers and sanctuaries from Biddeford to Elliotsville. Melissa Kim, director of communications at the Maine Audubon Society, said their walking trails offer visitors a calm place to step away from stress and screens.

“You underestimate how important it is to slow down and stop and listen and think,” she said.

We compiled 16 options for a nice stroll in nature — one in every county. All are rated in part or entirely as easy on databases such as Maine Trail Finder. Wheelchair accessibility was a plus. Make sure you do research online and read all posted signs to understand the rules of any trail you plan to visit. It was no walk in the park to choose which trails to include on this list, and of course, your favorite might be missing. Let us know in the comments where you like to go on the first sunny days of spring.

York County: Mount Agamenticus

This peak stands just shy of 700 feet and is a rare high spot in the coastal town of York. The result is a sweeping view of both land and ocean. The Mount Agamenticus Conservation Region covers more than 10,000 acres.

The mountain has multiple routes to the top, but the easiest is the Big A. This 1-mile trail is universally accessible and circles the summit through the shrublands and field. The park and trails are open year-round from dawn to dusk. The Summit Learning Lodge is open weekends from noon to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Visitors must pay a fee ($2 per hour per car) between April 15 and Nov. 15. See agamenticus.org for more information about fees for groups, season passes and York residents. Proceeds for all fees support the Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program.

Cumberland County: Gilsland Farm Audubon Center

Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth sits on the Presumpscot River just five minutes from Portland.

“I always feel crushed to know that there are people in Portland who don’t know this is here,” Kim said. “You can be in a wildlife sanctuary in minutes.”

The center is free to visit and open all seasons. (A Thursday morning birdwatching walk is a favorite year-round.) Kim said the West Meadow Trail is her favorite because she has been walking it for years. She recalled taking her son sledding on a little hill along that path when he was very small. One point overlooks the tidal estuary, which looks different every hour of the day.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” she said. “You get a few different habitats along that walk.”

Visit maineaudubon.org for more information about their programs and locations. One important note before you visit: The Maine Audubon Society does not allow dogs or pets on its trails.

Sagadahoc County: Spirit Pond Trails

This 3.5-mile trail network in Phippsburg was one of the first on Maine By Foot.

“This is a walk not to be missed for the views, the birds, the beauty,” she wrote at the time.

It’s still listed as one of her personal favorites. The land is stewarded by the Phippsburg Land Trust, and the central fixture is the tidal pond near Popham Beach. The land trust keeps its properties open year-round and free of charge from dawn to dusk. Find more information at phippsburglandtrust.org.

Goldfine said she has lately stayed closer to home in part because her senior dog is not as mobile as he once was. Their favorite place for a stroll together is officially called Bay Bridge Landing but affectionally known in her household as “Little Park.”

“It is a way to channel my love for Maine’s natural areas,” she said of her blog. “I hope that the site can help people find places that they fall in love with.”

Androscoggin County: Thorncrag Sanctuary

The Stanton Bird Club was founded in 1919 to honor a beloved professor at Bates College in Lewiston. In 1921, the club received its first gift of 45 acres of land, which became the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary. Now, the property is 450 acres.

According to the club’s website, the sanctuary includes extensive forests, wildlife ponds, views of Mount Washington, and Lewiston’s highest point (510 feet in elevation). Maine Trail Finder says the trail network totals 4.4 miles, and Maine By Foot describes it as “easy to moderate.” Visitors are welcome every day from sunrise to sunset, and dogs are not allowed. For more information about the sanctuary or the club, visit stantonbirdclub.org.

Oxford County: Shepard’s Farm Preserve and Witt Swamp

Benjamin Witt, who was one of the founders of the town of Norway and its first blacksmith, is this area’s namesake. Today it is owned and managed by the Western Foothills Land Trust. The trail network covers more than 4 miles, including delightfully named Half Witt Trail. For more information, visit wfltmaine.org.

Franklin County: Angel Falls

Angel Falls is located in Township D and is one of Maine’s Natural Heritage Hikes. Maine Trail Finder describes this trail as an easy-to-moderate 1.1-mile round trip with an elevation gain of 200 feet. (The site also includes a note about possible stream crossings that might pose a challenge for some, and high water might make them impassable.) The waterfall has a 90-foot plunge and is apparently named because the water can form the shape of angel wings.

Somerset County: Parkman Hill Farm

This Solon conservation area is the new home of the Somerset Woods Trustees. Maine By Foot describes nearly 2 miles of trails on the 650 acres, including a 0.7-mile loop that starts next to a historic farmhouse and barn near the top of Parkman Hill. For more information, visit somersetwoodstrustees.org.

Kennebec County: Viles Arboretum

This free botanical garden in Augusta offers environmental education and outdoor recreation year-round. More than 6 miles of trails are available for hiking, walking, biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. An upcoming spring highlight is the Lilac Festival on May 23 and 24. The program includes a makers market and plant sale. For more information, visit vilesarboretum.org.

Lincoln County: Oak Point Farm

This land is the last undeveloped saltwater farm in Boothbay Harbor. It serves as the headquarters for the Boothbay Regional Land Trust. Visitors can hike a 1-mile loop through forests and fields, and the farm also includes 0.7 miles of universal access trail. Adaptive athlete Enock Glidden is an accessibility ambassador for Maine Trail Finder and writes detailed descriptions of his experiences using a wheelchair at sites such as Oak Point Farm. To read about his adventures, visit mainetrailfinder.com/stories. For more information about Oak Point Farm, visit bbrlt.org.

Knox County: Langlais Art Preserve

This nature and sculpture park in Cushing encompasses the former homestead of Maine-born artist Bernard Langlais. The landscape includes more than a dozen of his large-scale wooden sculptures, the remnants of an expansive outdoor art environment he created here in the 1960s and 1970s. The property includes a quarter-mile accessible path through the art, as well as a 2.3-mile hiking trail through the surrounding woodlands. For more information, visit langlaisartpreserve.org.

Waldo County: Belfast Rail Trail

The national nonprofit Rails to Trails Conservancy says Maine has 35 rail trails that span 395 miles. The Belfast Rail Trail is one of them. It opened in 2016 on an old railbed once used by the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad. One end of the trail is at the City Point Central Railroad Museum, where visitors can learn about the railroad’s history and take a train ride.

Because of its origins, the trail is broad and mostly level. It runs a little more than 2 miles. Maine Trail Finder identifies it as accessible for people using wheelchairs or pushing strollers. The trail is owned and managed by the city of Belfast. A detailed trail map, as well as information about where to park, is available via the Coastal Mountains Land Trust at coastalmountains.org. It also links to the Hills to Sea Trail.

Hancock County: Lily Pond Park

What’s better than a nice walk? A walk and a swim. Lily Pond Park in Deer Isle offers both. The trail system is a little more than a mile through old apple trees and a mixed forest, and the main paths are accessible for people using wheelchairs and strollers. The beach at the west end of the pond is a popular destination for a dip. The site is overseen by the Island Heritage Trust; for more information, visit islandheritagetrust.org.

Washington County: Down East Sunrise Trail

This trail is 87 miles through Washington and Hancock counties and open to multiple uses year round — as the website puts it, “bicycles, walking, horses, cross-country skiing, ATVs, snowmobiles and the occasional dog sled.” The surrounding habitat is home to moose, beavers, eagles, wild turkeys and white tail deer. Maine Trail Finder describes the surface as gravel, crushed stone and pavement with more than two dozen bridges. For more information, visit sunrisetrail.org.

Penobscot County: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

Hirundo is more than 2,400 acres of conserved woodlands and wetlands near Old Town. The 7 miles of trails are free and open every day from dawn to dusk. Press Herald hiking columnist Carey Kish wrote in March that “Hirundo” is Latin for the genus of passerine birds in the family Hirundinidae, which includes swallows and martins.

“To walk at Hirundo is to saunter and savor; to let your mind wander and your senses absorb the experience,” Kish wrote.

For more information, visit hirundomaine.org.

Piscataquis County: Goodell Brook Falls Trail

Maine Trail Finder describes Goodell Brook Falls as “a lovely 10-foot cascade just downstream from the outlet of Spectacle Pond.” The trail is 0.2 miles one way and located just off the Appalachian Trail. Outdoors writer Aislinn Sarnacki dedicated a column in the Bangor Daily News to little waterfalls like this one. She wrote that she found this little-known trail while killing time in the area.

“In fact, I own several guidebooks for Maine waterfall hikes,” Sarnacki wrote. “Yet none of them mention Goodell Brook Falls. I think it’s just too small to make the cut. Nevertheless, I think small waterfalls are worth visiting. They’re great places to relax and take in the soothing sound of rushing water. Plus, smaller, little-known waterfalls don’t attract big crowds. You often get them all to yourself.”

Aroostook County: Francis Malcolm Science Center

This nonprofit in Easton has a 5-mile network of trails that are used for hiking, snowshoeing and skiing. Maine Trail Finder identifies this spot as a good one for wildlife watching, and guests can spot blue jays, chickadees and nuthatches from a bird viewing area. Some trails are located in a wetland, but those with waterproof boots will be rewarded with the sight of wetland flowers such as pitcher plants. These trails are free to use, but donations are accepted and appreciated to support the nearby science center. For more information, visit francismalcolmsciencecenter.com.

