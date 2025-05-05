Oscar Nelson finished a complete game by stranding a runner at third to lift Morse to a 4-3 win over Freeport in a high school baseball game on Monday in Freeport.

The Falcons had a runner on third with nobody out before Nelson struck out the next two batters, then induced a groundout to end it. He allowed four hits and struck out seven to earn the win. He allowed three runs, two earned.

Morse (2-3) scored four unearned runs.

Will Brown had a double for Freeport (1-5).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 9, LEAVITT 3: The Patriots (3-3) scored five runs in the top of the first on their way to a win over the Hornets (2-3) in Turner.

Cole Thibodeau doubled for Gray-New Gloucester. Jacob Mulry had three hits, while Kaiden Chase and Carter Davis each had two hits and two RBI. Davis, Seth Espline and Griffin Richmond each had two singles.

Espling pitched six innings allowing seven hits and three runs, striking out five and walking two.

Morgan Folsom had two doubles and an RBI for Leavitt. Nick Mellen added two singles.

OXFORD HILLS 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: The Vikings (2-4) scored on a balk in the top of the eighth inning to beat the Raiders (1-4) in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Michael Malia. Oxford Hills tied it an RBI double by Carter Holbrook in the fourth.

LAKE REGION 7, POLAND 3: Dylan Blair drove in four runs on two hits as the Lakers (4-1) downed Poland (2-4) at Naples.

Blair singled in two runs during a three-run first inning, then two more during a four-run fifth.

Brock Gibbons struck out 10 over five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk.

GREELY 5, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Keeler Vogt pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts and also hit an RBI single as the Rangers (6-0) defeated the Red Eddies (1-4) in Cumberland.

Kyle Soule drove in the go-ahead run on a single during a three-run fourth inning. Owen Piesik had two hits for Greely.

Max Nelson and TJ Kramarz each had two hits and an RBI for Edward Little.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 19, DEERING/PORTLAND 6: Maegan Berry and Rachel DiMauro knocked in four runs each to lead the Red Riots (1-5) over Deering/Portland (0-3) at Portland.

Ruby Chase led Deering/Portland with a two-run double.

Berry added five strikeouts in relief to earn the win for the Red Riots.

LAKE REGION 10, POLAND 2: Vylet Robbins went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs to lead the Lakers (3-2) past the Knights (1-5) in Naples.

Lake Region opened up a 5-0 lead in the second inning, then responded after Poland scored twice, tacking on three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Margo Tremblay added two hits and two RBI for the Lakers. Olivia Rioux had three hits and drove in both runs for Poland.

GREELY 2, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Katie Wallace pitched a two-hitter with three strikeouts and the Rangers (6-1) defeated the Red Eddies (3-1) in Cumberland.

Wallace also went 3 for 3 and scored a run for the Rangers. Quinn Simpson went 2 for 2 and drove in both runs.

Chloe LeBlanc of Edward Little allowed eight hits and struck out five.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, OXFORD HILLS 5: Azalea Grant and Kara Dutton each had two-run singles in the fourth inning as the Raiders (2-3) scored five times to snap a tie and went on to beat the Vikings (4-2) in Fryeburg.

Presli Knapp pitched a complete game for Fryeburg.

Atalie Campbell had three hits for Oxford Hills.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 17, CAPE ELIZABETH 7: Eva Hersey scored six goals, Sarah Theriault added four, and Marshwood (4-0) held Cape Elizabeth (1-4) scoreless in the second half at South Berwick.

Maddy Poitras and Anna Jennings had three goals each, and Liv Drake also scored for the Hawks, who led 11-7 at halftime. Wylie Stoecklein scored three goals for Cape Elizabeth; Lulu Stoecklein, Phoebe Evans and Libby Hooper added one each.

BOYS LACROSSE

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 8, GREELY 1: Gavin Thomas scored three goals to lift the Panthers (4-0) past the Rangers (1-4) in Yarmouth.

Zach Leinward added two goals, Jordan King had a goal and an assists, and Jake Thompson and Deagan Nadeau each scored once.

Bez Mendhelsohn scored for Greely.

PORTLAND 16, BANGOR 3: Louis Thurston assisted on eight goals and scored another to help the Bulldogs (5-1) roll past Bangor (2-3) at Portland.

Howard Larsen and Matt Frost added four goals each for Portland, which built an 8-2 halftime lead.

