Tony’s Donuts, a Portland institution since 1965, recently announced it was up for sale.

The doughnut shop on 9 Bolton St. was founded by the late Antonio Fournier. His son Rick took over in 2005.

Fans of the shop know the joy of walking in when the chocolate glazed doughnuts are still warm. Or perhaps a molasses doughnut is more your thing.

Here are four photos of Tony’s Donuts, dating back to 1986, and including a photo from 2011 of Press Herald staff writer Ray Routhier spending a day making doughnuts.

