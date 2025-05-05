Tony’s Donut Shop owner Tony Fournier loads up a tray of fresh plain doughnuts in June 1986. Back then, the bakery sold 90 dozen plain doughnuts per day. Evening Express photo courtesy Portland Public Library Special Collections and Archives
Rick Fournier, owner of Tony’s Donuts, makes a new creation for St. Patricks Day in March 2008. The treat was called a “Pot of Gold.” Here he is seen adding the gold/chocolate coins as the final touch to a puff pastry filled with a flavored filling, whipped cream and green sprinkles. Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald
In 2011, Press Herald reporter Ray Routhier, right, spent the day deep-frying doughnuts at Tony’s Donuts. Also pictured is employee Trapper Proulx with a finished tray of crullers. John Patriquin/Portland Press Herald
In 2012, baker Emily Batchelder works on blueberry cake doughnuts. Batchelder is still on staff at the bakery 13 years later. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald
