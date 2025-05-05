Tony’s Donuts, a Portland institution since 1965, recently announced it was up for sale.

The doughnut shop on 9 Bolton St. was founded by the late Antonio Fournier. His son Rick took over in 2005.

Fans of the shop know the joy of walking in when the chocolate glazed doughnuts are still warm. Or perhaps a molasses doughnut is more your thing.

Here are four photos of Tony’s Donuts, dating back to 1986, and including a photo from 2011 of Press Herald staff writer Ray Routhier spending a day making doughnuts.

Tony’s Donut Shop owner Tony Fournier loads up a tray of fresh plain doughnuts in June 1986. Back then, the bakery sold 90 dozen plain doughnuts per day. Evening Express photo courtesy Portland Public Library Special Collections and Archives

Rick Fournier, owner of Tony’s Donuts, makes a new creation for St. Patricks Day in March 2008. The treat was called a “Pot of Gold.” Here he is seen adding the gold/chocolate coins as the final touch to a puff pastry filled with a flavored filling, whipped cream and green sprinkles. Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald

In 2011, Press Herald reporter Ray Routhier, right, spent the day deep-frying doughnuts at Tony’s Donuts. Also pictured is employee Trapper Proulx with a finished tray of crullers. John Patriquin/Portland Press Herald

In 2012, baker Emily Batchelder works on blueberry cake doughnuts. Batchelder is still on staff at the bakery 13 years later. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

