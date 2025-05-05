It is that season again. For the next seven months, cruise ships will be coming to Portland, not stopping until November. It is easy for Portland to be reactive to cruise ships. They show up and disembark thousands of passengers, and the city collects restricted revenue that can only be used for the port infrastructure necessary for hosting those ships. We feel it is time to be proactive.

The majority of ships will utilize exhaust gas cleaning systems, also known as scrubbers. These devices deceptively reduce the appearance of air emissions by “washing” pollutants into the harbor — a practice that is being banned throughout the world.

It is time to reduce air pollution and eliminate toxic scrubber wash discharge and time to create communication protocols for when ships have norovirus outbreaks. It’s time to encourage reporting of complaints from excessive noise, air pollution, charter bus emissions and passenger congestion. It’s time to determine if sales tax revenue is being collected onboard, and time to calculate the actual direct and indirect costs of hosting cruise ships. Financial benefits only make sense in the context of costs, or else we are only telling part of the story.

Along with any benefits, there are great costs to having cruise ships, including devastating air and water pollution and negative cultural impacts. We believe the responsibility of eliminating the pollution belongs to the cruise lines, but it is up to the people of Portland to hold them accountable and prevent them from damaging our beautiful city.

Matthew Day and JoAnn Locktov

Portland Cruise Control

Portland

