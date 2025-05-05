FARMINGTON — More than 500 people gathered along Main Street Saturday, April 19, in a spirited show of nonviolent civic engagement, part of a national rally marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Locally sponsored by Western Mountains Third Act, the event was part of a coordinated nationwide effort led by the “50501” movement, 50 protests in 50 states, one movement, calling attention to threats against democracy and inaction on climate change.

The Farmington demonstration carried the theme “No Kings,” promoting due process, the separation of powers, and respect for the three branches of federal government.

“We stretched from the post office clear down to the curve near Hippach Field,” Eileen Kreutz of Western Mountains Third Act said. “The crowd was spirited, creative, and firmly committed to the principles of nonviolent civic engagement.”

Western Mountains Third Act is a chapter of the national Third Act movement, made up of citizens over 60 concerned primarily about climate change. With approximately 60 members across Western Maine, the group has been vocal about the effects of extreme weather on local industries and communities.

The movement says Maine businesses repeatedly suffer revenue losses from disrupted seasonal weather, citing damage to agriculture, forestry and fisheries caused by the warming Gulf of Maine and December 2023’s brutal storm. They are counting on Maine senators and representatives to back legislation that promotes green energy, cuts emissions, and supports Maine’s Climate Action Plan.

Saturday’s demonstration followed the April 5 “Hands Off!” protests, in which hundreds of thousands rallied in 1,400 cities nationwide.

