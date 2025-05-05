The Kennebunkport Historical Society will host an evening of local history, storytelling, and community on Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the Town House School. The event will focus on the history of Dock Square. The Town House School is located at 135 North St.

The discussion, according to a news release, will be led by the society’s historian, Sharon Cummins, and will explore the evolution of Dock Square — from its early days as a bustling port and hub of commerce to the charming destination it is today.

Cummins brings decades of knowledge and a gift for storytelling that brings Kennebunkport’s past to life. As with the Town House School concerts, guests are welcome to bring their own beverages.

According to organizers, the event will be geared toward locals and visitors looking to deepen their connection to Kennebunkport’s past. A suggested donation is $10 for non-members, $6 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members.

Reservations are not required, but the historical society encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance to help plan for seating and accommodations. For more information or to reserve a spot, email Executive Director, Kristin Haight,

khaight@kporths.com, call 207-985-2751 or visit www.kporths.com.

