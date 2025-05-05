KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board held a public hearing earlier this month to finalize and explain new wastewater rates set to take effect in July. Chair Wade Browne opened the hearing, detailing the history of rate setting that began in January 2020.

Under the new structure, residential users will pay $80.50 per quarter per Equivalent Dwelling Unit [EDU]. Businesses will be charged a flat rate of $250 per quarter, in addition to a water usage fee based on their three-year average at a rate of $1.50 per 1,000 gallons.

Questions from the public addressed transparency and fairness. Resident Polly MacMichael asked where the hearing had been posted, to which Town Manager Leanna Targett explained it was publicly noticed in multiple locations around town, on the website, Facebook and in the Franklin/Sun Journal. MacMichael also questioned why the board changed course from charging based solely on water usage. Browne said the board reviewed several models and found the current structure to be the most appropriate.

Resident Sue Davis opposed the charge and said she intends to contest it. She asked whether the figures used were based on the current or past budget. Browne replied that the rates align with the current budget and emphasized that user fees, not taxpayers, should fund the wastewater system. “We need to stop using TIF funds to balance the budget,” he said.

MacMichael also inquired about property layout verification and mixed-use properties. Browne noted that existing engineering designs are being used for residential classification, and Targett added that options for mixed-use properties are still under review.

In other business, Jessica Sechler, director of marketing and communications, said the Sugarloaf Marathon will take place May 11, with about 1,026 runners registered. A postcard about the event will be mailed to Kingfield and Stratton residents.

The board also reviewed the 2025–26 budget. Targett noted changes including a revised Public Works budget and upcoming costs related to roads, painting the town office and a town-wide revaluation. The board agreed to lower revaluation funding to $50,000 per year as part of a three-year plan.

Polly MacMichael raised the idea of hiring a town sheriff, suggesting ticket revenue might help offset costs. The board discussed future traffic increases and the need for pedestrian infrastructure.

In closing, Selectman Chris Jordan noted that Phillips and Strong have circulated petitions to withdraw from the school district and proposed hearing from a former superintendent. Targett said that formal steps cannot begin without a petition.

Copy the Story Link