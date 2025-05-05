The SIFMA Foundation announced the winners of its spring 2025 and yearlong Stock Market Games. The winners include Daniel Rollins and Tristan Benton of Lake Region High School, who placed first and second, respectively, among high school students statewide.

Rollins and Benton played the game as part of John Mayo’s personal finance class. They, along with their classmates, were given $100,000 in virtual money to invest over a time period ranging from the beginning of September to the beginning of April. In the end, Rollins made $12,489.45, while Benton made $11,100.60.

According to a press release from the SIFMA Foundation, the Stock Market Game allows students to engage in the complexities of stock trading by managing a simulated portfolio with a virtual $100,000. Through the hands-on learning experience, participants gain valuable insights into economics, finance and market dynamics.

In teams of up to five, students simulate real-world investing, trading stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. They research market trends, monitor global news and make strategic trades in real time using the Stock Market Game’s online tools or smartphone app. Additionally, students can prioritize socially responsible investments aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“This program is about more than just numbers,” wrote Melanie Mortimer, SIFMA president, in the news release. “It’s about inspiring the next generation of leaders to think critically, make informed choices, and approach financial challenges with confidence. By partnering with schools across the country, we’re providing students with tools and opportunities that will serve them for a lifetime, from excelling in their careers to achieving personal financial security. We are deeply thankful for the dedication of educators who make this transformative learning possible.”

According to the news release, participants explore the value of long-term investing through an innovative educational platform used by Maine teachers to enhance knowledge in math, economics and personal finance. The Stock Market Game curriculum, which contains over 1,000 lesson plans that align with Maine education standards, STEM requirements, and 21st-century learning goals, integrates lessons and hands-on activities to helps students develop critical thinking and analytical skills through a real-world simulation.

Other winners of the yearlong game included Fort Fairfield in the elementary school category, and Scarborough in the middle school and diversification game categories. In addition to the yearlong game, Maine also held a shorter spring 2025 game, whose winners included Washburn Elementary School in Auburn, Sanford Middle School, and Lewiston Regional Technical Center.

