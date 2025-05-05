TURNER — Unbeaten Leavitt flew past Gray-New Gloucester 13-1 in five innings in a Class B South softball contest Monday.

Nine different players ran across home plate for the Hornets, with Leah Johnson, Hailey Turcotte, Brooke Boutaugh and Hailey Cyr each scoring twice.

Johnson led the Hornets with two hits and two RBI. One of those hits was a double in the bottom of the first inning that brought home Ashlyn Holbrook from third base. In the third inning, a bunt by Johnson scored Julia Lavoie and Jordyn Boulay.

“That one I thought was foul at first, honestly, but that definitely did feel well to get those two runs in,” Johnson said. “I was really looking for at least one, and it felt good to get both of them.”

How the Hornets won

• Leavitt scored seven runs in the third inning, widening its lead to 10-1 over the Patriots. Another two runs in the fifth inning ended the game via the mercy rule.

• Senior pitcher Turcotte allowed only one hit and struck out seven.

• Leavitt racked up 11 hits to Gray-New Gloucester’s one.

Statistical leaders

• Leavitt (5-0): Brooke Boutaugh (triple, two hits, two runs, RBI), Hailey Turcotte (one-hitter, seven strikeouts; also scored two runs and drove in a run), Leah Johnson (two runs, two hits, two RBI), Kaeley Tremblay (two RBI).

• Gray-New Gloucester (3-4): Piper Aube (one hit), Destiny Ayers (one run).

They said it

• “These are high school girls who are giving their afternoons where they could be doing a million other things, and they chose to come out here and they should be enjoying it. We want to be competitive, and we want to grow and we want to learn, but if we’re not out here having fun, what’s the point?” — Gray-New Gloucester coach Stacey Calarusso

• “My expectation is that every team is going to give us great competition and kind of pound us, basically. We need to be the ones that are winning each inning, so we don’t take anybody lightly, because I know when we sit on our heels, they’ll creep up and bite us. Every game, they’re the competition they need to be.” — Leavitt coach Laura Reny