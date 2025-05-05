A Limerick woman was killed in a head-on collision in Cornish after driving her vehicle across the center line of a road Monday afternoon, police said.

Dawn Webber, 51, was driving northbound on Sokokis Trail North when her Ford Fusion crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F-350 commercial vehicle that was towing two pickup trucks on a trailer. Webber was pronounced dead at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a written statement. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Emergency crews responded at around 1:45 p.m. and closed the road for about six hours as state police investigators reconstructed the crash, she said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Moss said. The other vehicle’s driver was not identified.

