Midcoast Literacy, a nonprofit that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, is holding two training sessions for new volunteer tutors this spring. One session is for volunteers who want to work with kids and one for volunteer English language tutors for adults.

Midcoast Literacy serves individuals in Sagadahoc, Lincoln and northern Cumberland counties, and is seeking volunteers who come from any of these communities. Demand for one-on-one tutoring is high, especially for children who are struggling to read at grade level.

“We tutor all year round and always have new learners enrolling in our programs,” Katie Clark, program director, said in a prepared release. “If you or someone you know can give two hours a week to help a child read better, there is a real need in our area. By tutoring a child twice a week after school, you can make a tremendous difference in a young student’s life.”

Midcoast Literacy’s two three-day tutor trainings will be held at its offices at 9 Park St. in Bath. The first training is for those who want to work with school-age children and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19, 21 and 23. For more information or to sign up, contact Clark at k.clark@midcoastliteracy.org.

The second training is for people who want to work with adult immigrants who are learning to read, write and speak English. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10, 11 and 12. An online, on-demand training course is also available for people interested in working with adult learners. For more information or to sign up, contact Diana Krauss at als@midcoastlit.org.

Pre-registration and participation in all three days of the training is required for both programs. Volunteer tutors must be at least 18 years old and make an initial commitment to tutor once or twice a week for 12 months (with occasional breaks for vacations or holidays). After the first year, many volunteers continue working with their students to help them get closer to their reading goals, according to the nonprofit.

“I was apprehensive about tutoring at first since I had no prior teaching experience. But my tutee’s respect and gratitude made me feel more confident each week,” said volunteer tutor Andrea Schademan. “He gained a lot of confidence, too, after a few months. I love working with him because of his positive attitude.”

To learn more about Midcoast Literacy, visit midcoastliteracy.org.

Copy the Story Link