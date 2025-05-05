A longtime paramedic and lieutenant with the Scarborough Fire Department died from an “acute medical event” on Friday.

Shannon Haley, 39, had worked for the department for about 20 years, according to a press release from Chief Rich Kindelan. She was a “skilled paramedic” and a registered nurse.

Haley started her career in Scarborough in 2005 as a “live-in” student for Southern Maine Community College, where she studied fire science and responded to emergency calls while living at a fire station.

After she was hired full-time, Haley was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 where she led a shift at the Oak Hill Public Safety Building, on Route 1 next to the town hall, the release said.

“Her patient care style was so clinically sound, many of her colleagues looked up to her for mentoring and advice,” Kindelan wrote in the release. “More importantly, Shannon was a wonderful human being. Her kindness and never-ending love for her family, friends, coworkers and every patient she cared for is unmatched.”

A police procession will bring Haley’s body to Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough around 5 p.m. on Monday. Intersections along Route 1 will be closed from Campus Drive through Dunstan Corner, the department announced Sunday.

Copy the Story Link