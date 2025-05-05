If I’d spent the last 15 years spreading mayhem throughout Maine, I’d be at least a little ashamed.

But Southern Maine Community College Corey Norman is practically giddy.

“It’s amazing we’ve lasted for 15 years,” says the proud Norman, happily citing the growing and enthusiastic number of young people his version of Maine Mayhem has attracted.

Of course, I’m talking about Maine Mayhem, the student film festival, where participants in Norman’s Communications and New Media class get to showcase the short films they’ve spent all academic year making. And, yes, this year’s screening at Portland’s Nickelodeon Cinema (on Thursday, May 8) does indeed mark the 15th time Norman and SMCC have rolled out the red carpet so that these hardworking young filmmakers can see their movies on the big screen where they belong.

Maine Mayhem, co-founded by professor and filmmaker Corey Norman and then-SMCC student Jimmy Crocco in 2011, has grown from its scrappy beginnings to become one of the can’t-miss events of the Maine movie season. Not that the lead-up to the event isn’t still scrappy, as SMCC’s aspiring filmmakers scramble to get those last edits, special effects shots, and post-production sound and color mixes just right for the big night.

In a word, the “Mayhem” part isn’t just a clever name.

“One of the films this year (director Noah Satin’s boxing drama’“The Little Fight’) has some elaborate action choreography, another (Abby Lynn Bisson’s ‘For Tomorrow’) is a period piece set in the 1800s,” says Norman admiringly. He also notes how one film (Dan Whitman’s “The Oracle”) ambitiously presents a cyberpunk/anime aesthetic in live action and another (director Maxwell Noyes’ graffiti-themed adventure “Guts”) functions almost like a music video — all accomplished on college students’ budgets.

Not that this year’s Maine Mayhem is all about visuals, with Norman noting that this might be the festival’s heaviest year yet thematically, with dramas incorporating ideas such as gender identity (“Shadows of Me” from Gryphon Vorbach), grief (Tyler LaFontaine’s “In Your Head”), and potentially thwarted dreams (Louis Miguel Valmadrid’s chess-themed “Freddie.”) Speculating that this generation of young filmmakers are still processing pandemic fears and tribulations, Norman states, “Every year there’s a trend. This year, we really felt the voices of the COVID generation, with the majority revolving around loss, grieving, and dealing with anxiety.”

Which isn’t to say that Maine Mayhem is going to be a bummer. From past experience, I can tell you that watching young filmmakers’ visions unspool on the big screen with a paying audience in attendance is a thrill—and not just for the filmmakers.

Norman notes proudly how many of his former students have gone on to professional filmmaking careers (credits for movies like “CODA” and “Knives Out” and TV shows like “Deadliest Catch” and “North Woods Law” feature various SMCC grads), and how Maine Mayhem is truly the first big step into the wider moviemaking world for many. “In addition to the premiere at the Nick,” says Norman, “we’ve got screenings taking place at The Magic Lantern in Bridgton (Friday), The Portland Museum of Art’s PMA Films (late May), The Vacationland Film Festival in Biddeford (Aug. 24), and The Maine Film Center in Waterville (also August). With more and more kids coming to SMCC from a wider area of Maine, we’re thrilled to bring the festival to their hometowns.”

Speaking of kids, the veteran professor and filmmaker says that 15-plus years of teaching has become an exercise in keeping up with young film students whose technical knowledge and overall cinematic knowledge has only grown exponentially. It’s a challenge Norman’s happy to meet.

“In the past, it was more about building from the ground up,” says Norman. “But now every student comes to me with some level of filmmaking experience, either from a tech school or from just them making videos on their phones with some friends. These kids are coming in with essentially filmmaking superpowers. For me, it’s more about reeling them in and helping them break bad habits so they can more fully realize things. Sometimes it’s a battle of wills, but it’s evident in the work — our kids are getting in after SMCC to prestigious film programs at USC, Emerson and Columbia. These kids are going to be unstoppable.”

As for this year’s Maine Mayhem itself, the program will run its traditional two-plus hours or so, with the eight mains shorts being accompanied by 16 “micro-shorts,” a new innovation Norman says is just the latest way to fulfill his class’ goal of serving everybody involved.

“We can only greenlight so many films each year,” says Norman, “and that can be disappointing for the students whose pitches don’t get picked. These micro-shorts (running about 60 seconds each) give everyone the opportunity to let their creativity shine. They really add a breath of fresh air to the night and it’s all about equality at the end of the day.”

So check out the Maine Mayhem Facebook page or SMCC’s website for more details and to purchase tickets to the May 8 premiere and the follow-up screenings around the state. (Norman notes happily that the Nick has added a second Thursday screening at 9 p.m. after the 6 p.m. one sold out, so don’t dilly-dally.) After 15 years, Maine Mayhem remains the place to see Maine’s moviemaking talents right at the beginning.

